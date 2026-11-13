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FMCSA revokes 133 electronic logging devices in fraud crackdown
By Noi Mahoney,7 days ago
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has removed 133 electronic logging devices from its registry, citing widespread compliance failures and evidence that some systems were being used to falsify truck drivers’ hours-of-service records. The enforcement action, announced Thursday by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, targeted devices that federal investigators said...