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White House to extend Jones Act waiver as deadline nears, sources say
By Stuart Chirls,7 days ago
The Trump administration is weighing another controversial extension of a temporary Jones Act waiver ahead of its Sunday expiration, potentially preserving a shipping option intended to ease fuel transportation constraints and help contain costs. Sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity tell FreightWaves and Reuters that the administration is...