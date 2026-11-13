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Proficient Auto Logistics eyes margin recovery after challenging Q3
By Todd Maiden,8 days ago
Proficient Auto Logistics, North America’s largest finished vehicle logistics platform, sees better days ahead, but its 2026 third quarter signaled a still-difficult operating environment for car haulers. The Jacksonville, Florida-based company pointed to several levers—higher pricing, improved fuel surcharge recovery and better-than-expected acquisition synergies—to repair margins. Proficient...