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Herbal Salts - Oregano, Basil, Tarragon, and Pansy Rosemary Variations
By Shannon Robison,8 days ago
If you have ever been gifted a bouquet of herbs or stood in the garden with your bounty and it's more than you know what to do with, this post is for you. Garden herbal salts are one of the simplest and most satisfying ways to preserve a big herb harvest, and the result is something you will reach for every single day. All you need is fresh herbs, coarse salt, and a food processor.