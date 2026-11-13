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Missouri hemp businesses clear shelves, close shops as new restrictions take effect
By Rebecca Rivas, Missouri Independent,4 days ago
Brian Riegel, owner of South Point Hemp, has farmed hemp since 2018 near Union. He had hoped to specialize in full-spectrum CBD products, which are marketed as sleep aids and pain relievers. But those products contain small amounts of hemp-derived THC, which is now banned in Missouri (Rebecca Rivas/Missouri Independent).
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