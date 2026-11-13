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Far-Right Disrupts Diwali Celebration in Seattle
By From News Dispatches,7 days ago
Far-Right protesters disrupted a community celebration of Diwali in Seattle, November 8, 2026, that grabbed headlines and was condemned by Indian American leaders. US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and other prominent Indian Americans condemned the actions of American far-right activist Jake Lang who barged into the gathering where children were performing Indian classical dance, carrying placards reading ‘Deport all Dotheads’.