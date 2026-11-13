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Colten Burdette Claims Second-Straight Valvoline American Late Model Iron-Man Series Championship
By Press Release,8 days ago
For the second year in a row, Colten Burdette is the Valvoline American Late Model Iron-Man Series fueled by VP, Champion. The 33-year-old Parkersburg, W.V. native piloted the Steve Curtis-owned Rocket Chassis to the 2026 title collecting $34,340 in prize money during the 25-race tour including 10 top-ten finishes and 18 top-ten finishes. Burdette finished 138 points ahead of runner-up Rod Conley. Burdette had five podium finishes in 2026.