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What Endorsement Adds a Landlord as an Additional Insured?
7 days ago
Q: To add a landlord as an additional insured, which endorsement is better: CG 20 10, Additional Insured—Owners, Lessees or Contractors—Scheduled Person or Organization; or CG 20 11, Additional Insured—Managers or Lessors of Premises? Does CG 20 10 provide additional insured status to the listed landlord when there are no operations performed on behalf of the landlord? The only relationship to the tenant is lessor and lessee.