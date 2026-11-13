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Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 V2 Review: The Popular Budget Performance Summer Tire Gets Notably Better
By Zach Butler,7 days ago
The previous Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 made a reputation as a solid budget performer. No matter what car or truck you’re looking at and what reviews you’re taking in, there’s one common through line to consider when you ultimately decide to pull the trigger. From your hundreds-of-horsepower sports cars to your everyday crossover, the point where the rubber literally meets the road — your tires — makes a huge difference in the overall driving characteristics and how much you can actually enjoy that car or truck after the fact. Even if the stock tires are good (or good enough), you’re going to have to replace them eventually, and that’s where experiences like these come in. Firestone recently brought TFL Studios and a host of other journalists to Las Vegas, Nevada to test out two ranges of tires, with the Firehawk Indy 500 V2 being the headline act. I also checked out the more everyday-friendly Firestone Destination LE4 touring tire, but that will be in a separate review.