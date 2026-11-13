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Born of the McDuffie riots, Miami-Dade’s Black-focused economic Trust faces rewrite as DEI ban nears
By Jesse Scheckner, Florida Politics,7 days ago
More than 40 years after Miami and Miami-Dade County launched an effort to expand economic opportunity for Black residents, County Commissioners are weighing whether to drop that goal from a county agency’s mandate. Commissioners are scheduled to hold a public hearing and take a final vote Tuesday, Nov. 17,...
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