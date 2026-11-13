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2027 Acura Integra Type S Brings Some Convenience Updates and a New Heritage Edition
By Zach Butler,7 days ago
Acura keeps the Integra rolling, and is bringing a new Heritage Edition to celebrate the late-’90s DC2. For the past few years, the revived Acura Integra has been a favorite among the TFL team, and now the hotter Type S is getting a few quality-of-life changes for 2027. On Friday, Acura laid out updates to its entry-level liftback, but there’s a bit more to the story this time around. As an homage to the iconic DC2 Integra Type R, Acura is bringing a limited-run Type S Heritage Edition into the lineup for the new model year.