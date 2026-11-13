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Analytics Advantage: Opportunity Knocks, Week 7 – Which Power-Play Jobs Score? Adding Snuggerud, Benson, Olofsson, Broberg, Nazar, and More
7 days ago
Shots tell you which power-play jobs turn into points. That is this week’s finding, from 723 first-unit forwards over twelve seasons. The ones taking 2.5 or more shots a game became 12-team starters 64 percent of the time. The ones under 1.5 a game got there 23 percent of the time. So this week’s adds, holds and drops are checked against shots. Start with Jimmy Snuggerud and Zach Benson. There are also two veterans I’d drop in 12-team leagues.