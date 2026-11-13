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Interview: Brad Bird and Scarlett Johansson on Sparking a Creative Partnership with Netflix’s ‘Ray Gunn’
By Abe Friedtanzer,7 days ago
In Brad Bird’s Ray Gunn, private eye Ray Gunn (voiced by Sam Rockwell) is drawn into a wild, unpredictable conspiracy involving aliens and secret identities in 1939 Metropia that all seems fixated on the very famous, very temperamental pop star Venus Nova (voiced by Scarlett Johansson). Awards Buzz spoke...