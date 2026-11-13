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OBITUARY: Barbara A. Bender
7 days ago
Barbara A. Bender of Hull passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2026. She was 92 years old. Barbara was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who will be remembered for her kindness, warmth, and the special place she held in the hearts of those who knew her. She worked in the nursing field for more than 30 years, caring for others. She enjoyed baking, cooking, and reading, and especially cherished the time she spent with her family.