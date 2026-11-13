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OBITUARY: Peter A. Secor
7 days ago
Peter was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, on Dec. 24, 1933, to Mary Jeannette and Frank Blessing Secor. He is survived by his daughter, Alicia (Jim) Secor-McGorry, and their sons, Jack and Ryan; and his son, Peter (Erica) Secor Jr., and their son, Samuel. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Dorothy Vandergaag Secor, who passed away in 2020. Together, they shared a lifetime of adventures, family, and treasured memories.