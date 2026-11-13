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Small team works to ID graves of Iowa veterans
4 days ago
VAN METER — A retired central Iowan is part of a small team that’s identifying the graves of Iowans who’ve served during war-time. Mike Rowley of Clive is a member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. “As I have looked around over the years, I have noticed gaps in the information and history available about some of our service men and women who have given so much,” Rowley said. “I’ve been determined to research, document, record and share information to fill in some of those gaps. ”
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