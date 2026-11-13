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Mississippi Christian University seeks nominations for Choctaws on the Rise
By Special to Darkhorse Press,7 days ago
CLINTON — Mississippi Christian University is accepting nominations through Nov. 20 for its first Top 25 Choctaws on the Rise class. The program recognizes alumni under 40 for accomplishments in fields including business, research, leadership, public service, ministry and philanthropy. “The Top 25 Choctaws on the Rise program is...