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Northern California weather | What to expect with rain on Nov. 13, 2026
8 days ago
Northern California's first stretch of wet and snowy weather will begin on Friday as a train of storms moves through with beneficial precipitation. Friday, Sunday and Wednesday are KCRA 3 Weather Impact Days, as we can expect widespread periods of rain, wind and snow. Each of these storms will be tapping into moisture from weakening atmospheric rivers. At "weak" to "moderate" intensity, rainfall from these ARs will be primarily beneficial for the region.