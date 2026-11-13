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Republican gerrymandering worked pretty well in Texas and Florida, even if it backfired in North Carolina and Ohio
By Charlie Hunt, Boise State University,7 days ago
(BOISE, IDAHO) During the 2026 election cycle, Republicans enacted a series of gerrymanders – a form of partisan redistricting – in a handful of states to give them a disproportionate edge over Democrats in their congressional delegations. Democrats responded with a successful redistricting effort in California and an unsuccessful one in Virginia.