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Zohran Mamdani Launches Two-Day NYC Youth Video Game Design Competition With a Transit Twist Ahead of ‘GTA 6’ Launch (EXCLUSIVE)
By Jennifer Maas,7 days ago
This weekend, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani will debut a youth video game design competition in the headquarter city of “Grand Theft Auto 6” developer Rockstar Games just ahead of the much-hyped game’s Nov. 19 release. Launching Saturday, the NYC Game Jam is a two-day competition in which young New Yorkers design and build […]