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Pinehurst resident loses $40,000 in alleged fraud scheme, Illinois woman arrested
By Patrick Priest,7 days ago
A 37-year-old Illinois woman has been arrested following an investigation into an alleged attempt to fraudulently obtain $40,000 from a Pinehurst resident, according to the Pinehurst Police Department. Adriana Meshell Wallace, of Decatur, Illinois, is accused of transferring $40,000 from the victim’s bank account into an account belonging to her...
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