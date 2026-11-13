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Railroad Earth Confirm Winter Dates, Fillmore Freeze-Out in Denver
By Relix Staff,7 days ago
A number of roots acts will come together at Denver, CO’s The Fillmore for a special night of music on January 15. Billed as the Fillmore Freeze-Out, the evening will boast two sets of Railroad Earth, a segment billed as Travelin’ McCourys Present The Grateful Ball, tweener spots from hosts Vince and Silas Herman, and a performance by Drunken Hearts.