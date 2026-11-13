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Lena Dunham on Media’s Misogyny Over ‘Girls’: ‘People Were Angrier at Us for Giving Handjobs on TV Than They Were at Walter White or Tony Soprano’
By Atingley4,7 days ago
Lena Dunham and Allison Williams are still getting used to people actually liking “Girls.” “We are not used to the way people feel about the show now,” Dunham said during a conversation with Allison Williams at New York City’s Swarovski store on Thursday evening. “It’s a daily surprise.” When “Girls” premiered in 2012, Dunham and […]