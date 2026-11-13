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James H. McCleery
By Villages-News.com Obituaries,7 days ago
James H. McCleery, a resident of The Villages, Florida since 1997, passed away at Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care House, on November 4th, 2026. Jim was 94. Jim was born in Ridley Park, PA, on February 15, 1932, and was the son of Howard and Elizabeth McCleery. Jim served in the United States Air Force as an Airman First Class from March of 1949 to October of 1952. He then went to work for Piasecki Helicopter Corporation as a helicopter mechanic before joining DuPont Printing Services in Philadelphia and Boothwyn for the next 34 years.