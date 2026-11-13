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Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, and Narcotics
7 days ago
RICHMOND, VA — From Nov. 4, 2026, through Nov. 10, 2026, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the seizure of narcotics and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth. Operation Highlights. Firearms Recovery...