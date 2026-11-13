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Raqib Shaw: Night Sonnets
4 days ago
The night is a time for darkness, mystery and magic, but Raqib Shaw: Night Sonnets surprisingly opens with a gorgeous, luminous landscape full of saturated colour. In wall-sized painting The Dream (2018-22), half the composition is taken over by a cherry tree in full blossom, foregrounding a lake and snowy mountain caps covered in spars the colour of a Caribbean sea. A herd of deer bathes in a stream or grazes the turquoise grass; some look up, as if our entry into the gallery has momentarily perturbed them. The whole scene is bathed in the light of a fat, full moon. There is such purity and innocence in this Edenic landscape that it is almost too much, until I spot the figure sitting under the cherry tree, with an intricately patterned cloak floating around him like another small lake. He is writing, one dog sitting on his lap and another one standing next to him. It is a quirky nod to the present day, adding a welcome element of bathos to the sublime, fantastical landscape.