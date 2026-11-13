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‘She went against everybody that had gotten her in there’: Curley questions Katie Wilson’s Seattle CCTV expansion
By JOHN CURLEY SHOW,7 days ago
KIRO Newsradio host John Curley characterized Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s decision to expand police surveillance cameras as a break with the supporters who helped elect her, while arguing that Seattle should look to San Francisco’s approach to public safety. “She went against everybody that had gotten her in...