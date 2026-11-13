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Miami Boat Show Announces New Date Pattern for 2028-29
By Krystina Skibo,7 days ago
2029: Feb. 7-11 The new date pattern is designed to avoid conflicts with other major Miami events, according to NMMA, including the anticipated NBA All-Star Weekend and Coconut Grove Arts Festival. The shift is expected to ease citywide congestion and reduce competition for accommodations, transportation and other services, supporting a more seamless experience for exhibitors and attendees.