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Feel Good Friday: Metcalfe County Freshman shows strength beyond his challenges with SHINE Syndrome
By Micah Henson,7 days ago
EDMONTON, Ky. (WNKY) – For Charlie Hawkins, a good day might mean seeing a friend in the hallway, getting a high-five at lunch or cheering alongside his classmates. The Metcalfe County freshman has become a familiar face around school, known for his outgoing personality and the joy he brings to those around him.
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