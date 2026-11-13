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Greenville Veterans Get VR Headsets, Laptops At New AT&T Learning Center
By Mark Jerrett,7 days ago
Veterans and first responders in Greenville now have a place to log onto computers, brush up on digital skills, or strap on a VR headset that can transport them to an aircraft carrier deck or a Washington, D.C. war memorial. Upstate Warrior Solution held a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, to celebrate the opening of its new Connected Learning Center, built inside The Rupert Huse Veteran Center at 770 Pelham Road.
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