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AAM15 Management acquires DoubleTree in Manchester, NH
By Gregg Wallis,8 days ago
AAM15 Management LLC has acquired the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown and the Center of New Hampshire Parking Garage, located in downtown Manchester, NH. The acquisition includes the 248-room, full-service hotel and conference center, together with the adjoining Center of New Hampshire Parking Garage, which accommodates approximately 1,000 vehicles. The company previously developed and opened the Residence Inn by Marriott Manchester Downtown in 2020.
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