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Roger Waters launches heartfelt plea for 'an end to the genocide in Gaza'
8 days ago
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has always mixed art with activism. A long-standing supporter of the Palestinian cause, the star guitarist has now released a re-imagined version of the rock anthem "Comfortably Numb" with Palestinian American singer Mona Miari singing in Arabic. He tells FRANCE 24's Lyana Saleh why proceeds of the record are going to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund and why he can never become "Comfortably Numb" with the violence and suffering in Gaza.