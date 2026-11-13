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What does Academic Transformation mean for co-op?
By Subiksha Ganesh,7 days ago
Fall 2027 will mark the beginning of Drexel University’s new semester-based calendar, which has students asking what changes will be made to its hallmark co-op program. The Triangle sat down with Lynne Hickle, executive director of the co-op program, and Rosie Sullivan, assistant director of University Advising, to address these concerns and outline how the university plans to support students through the transition.