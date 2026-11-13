undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
GTA 6 boss says physical discs will be the vinyl records of gaming eventually
By Meet The Team,3 days ago
Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick says physical games could become the video game equivalent of vinyl records, even as GTA 6 prepares to launch without a disc. Rockstar’s sequel arrives on November 19, and although players can still buy a boxed copy from a retailer, the case only contains a download code, so they’ll have to download the game just like anyone buying it through their console’s store.