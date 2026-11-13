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'A bad neighbor:' City Council prepares for Merlo and Wellenbach's testimony
By Erik Heyman-Meltzer,7 days ago
Drexel University President Antonio Merlo and Deputy Mayor Patricia Wellenbach will attend the upcoming Nov. 16 Philadelphia City Council committee hearing about the closure of the Academy of Natural Sciences. Merlo and Wellenbach’s absence from the initial Oct. 26 meeting resulted in a rarely used subpoena power by the Council to compel the two’s appearance.
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