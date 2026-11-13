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Protestors clash at Rittenhouse Square following planned boycott
By Eliana Zagdanski,7 days ago
A “Boycott Ride” against several local businesses took place on Sunday, Nov. 8, and was met by a large opposition of counter-protesters at Rittenhouse Square. The bike ride was organized by several local groups but led by Philly Bike On Your Left, who announced the ride on Oct. 30 with the aim of protesting “Zionist establishments.” Palestinian and Israeli flags flooded the sea of people while heated exchanges led to yelling and scattered physical altercations.
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