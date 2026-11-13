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KPop Demon Hunters announces world tour bringing HUNTR/X to arenas in 2027
By Meet The Team,7 days ago
KPop Demon Hunters is heading on a world tour in 2027, bringing HUNTR/X, the Saja Boys, and the Netflix movie’s hit songs to arenas around the globe. Fans who have spent months singing along to ‘Golden’ will soon get to join Rumi, Mira, and Zoey for a concert experience that puts the audience in the middle of their demon-hunting battle.