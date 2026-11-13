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Drexel's physician assistant program faces accreditation probation
By Subiksha Ganesh,7 days ago
In July 2026, Drexel University’s physician assistant program was placed on accreditation-probation by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant following an evaluation that identified 40 areas of noncompliance with accreditation standards. Accreditation-probation is a temporary accreditation status granted to programs when they do not meet...
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