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Ex-Alibaba engineer's new startup Octen pairs 10-millisecond AI search with a $20 unlimited plan
By Carl Franzen,7 days ago
A year-old startup called Octen is expanding its search service for AI agents with a model that locates web pages in roughly 10 milliseconds, a $20 monthly subscription for unlimited web searches, and image search. For enterprises building assistants that repeatedly consult outside information, the proposition is straightforward: reduce the...