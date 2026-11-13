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Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade Documentary: Details, How to Watch
By Christopher Rosa,7 days ago
The documentary explores the 100-year history of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade through interviews and archival footage, highlighting its cultural impact and behind-the-scenes production. The 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade marks a milestone for the iconic holiday event: It's the Parade's 100th iteration. The Parade first kicked off all...