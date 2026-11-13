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Republican Candidates Defend Ugly Midterm Tactics SNL’s “Post-Election Ad” with Druski
By Chris Phelan,7 days ago
SNL’s cut-for-time “Post-Election Ad” satirizes defeated Republican candidates from the 2026 midterms, highlighting their use of inflammatory campaign tactics and lack of genuine remorse. November 7 Host Druski and the Season 52 cast deliver exaggerated “apologies,” mocking attack ads, misinformation, and partisan hypocrisy through sharp political satire....