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Recycling, composting, leaf disposal discussed at Sea Cliff Board of Trustees meeting
By Bruce Kennedy, Sea Cliff Village Administrator,7 days ago
Waste management was discussed at the Sea Cliff Board of Trustees’ public meeting Monday night as residents asked for updates on recycling, composting and leaf collection. The board listened to a presentation by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in April about developing a comprehensive recycling analysis. At that time, the purpose of considering the analysis was to find strategies to increase recycling compliance in the village.