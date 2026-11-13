undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rialto hosting production of A Few Good Men
By Eric Tyler,7 days ago
The cast and crew of the Rialto Community Arts Center’s production of A Few Good Men are ready to take the stage Friday night for the first of five performances that will be open to the general public. The show was scheduled to open last week, but the first weekend of performances was cancelled due to the death in the family of two cast members. A special Veterans Day performance for military members, first responders and educators was held Wednesday, and the three shows this weekend and the two next weekend are open to the public…