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News Notes
7 days ago
Bowl-A-Rama leagues raise over $1,000 during last month’s Pinktober fundraiser. Photo: Bowl-A-Rama. Bowlers take aim at fighting cancer: In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Bowl-A-Rama bowling leagues participated in a Pinktober fundraiser during the month of October. In addition to participants making individual donations, funds were raised by bowlers who rolled a spare or strike whenever a pink pin was placed by the pin-setting machine in the #1 head pin position. A total of $1,020 was raised for Candlepins 4 Cancer.