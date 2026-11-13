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WAUDOG Introduces Wireless Pet Water Fountain with Up to Two Weeks of Battery Life
8 days ago
The pet care industry is undergoing a noticeable transformation: modern pet parents are increasingly choosing autonomous, ergonomic home solutions that blend seamlessly into living spaces without requiring constant monitoring. For retailers and distributors, this represents a clear market demand for tech-driven products that genuinely simplify daily routines. In response to...