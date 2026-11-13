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Rebuild Season: Get Your RC Car Track-Ready for Indoor Racing This Winter
7 days ago
Outdoor grit hiding in pivot balls and dirty bearings robbing your motor of power can turn race day into a debugging session. This winter rebuild guide walks through chassis cleaning, drivetrain and CVD service, shock rebuilds for indoor conditions, and tire picks from JConcepts and Pro-Line, plus the Team Associated RC10B7 carpet ride heights and ROAR rule checks to sort out before you show up.