undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mark Frank
By Bill Harpold,5 days ago
Mark Gerard Frank, 68, of Manitowoc, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2026, at his home. Mark was born on December 26, 1957, in Sheboygan, to Stanley and Diane (Jakum) Frank. Mark spent nearly his entire life behind the wheel of a truck, beginning his career at just 17 years old. Trucking wasn’t simply a job to him; it was the life he knew and truly loved. During the last decade of his life, he worked for JJ Trucking, where he found not only work but a family. He shared 41 years of marriage and countless miles on the road with his wife, Connie, as the two traveled the world together through trucking. And if you knew Mark, you know there were plenty of stories that came along with those miles.