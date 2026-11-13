undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
School Notes
7 days ago
BMX champion Chris Poulos pulls off a daring stunt with help from a few Sanford Middle School students. Photo: Joe Mastraccio, Sanford Middle School. Stunt man teaches life lessons at SMS: Students at Sanford Middle School spent the morning of Nov. 6 with Chris Poulos, a world champion athlete, youth motivational speaker, and aspiring author who presented spectacular BMX bicycle stunts alongside powerful life lessons. Poulos opened his presentation by sharing three simple rules that he follows in life: treat everyone with respect and kindness, prepare everything the night before, and do everything to the best of your ability. He also covered topics ranging from personal politeness and choosing career paths to safety and even substance abuse prevention.