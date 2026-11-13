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Mahoning Valley’s Branch Street Coffee Roasters to become Denizen Coffee
7 days ago
Branch Street Coffee Roasters is under new ownership by the long term management team of Metzger and Mitchell. Metzger and Mitchell have been working closely with former owners Matthew and Kristin Campbell on the succession plan for the past year, with one goal in mind: keeping a locally built coffee shop in local hands, led by the people who know it best.