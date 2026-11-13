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Sand Pond Campground Project OK’d, Contested
7 days ago
Sanford Planning Board members gave the green light to a campground development at Sand Pond last week, although a lawsuit is still pending against the development. The board’s vote on Nov. 4 followed lengthy public comments for and against the proposal for 41 campsites in 4 phases, and other site improvements at Siddall Road and Country Club Road 2 in south Sanford. Neighbors have long objected to the proposal on the grounds of noise, appearance, and density.
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